Nvidia Shield is receiving Android 11 and other updates

The seemingly tireless Nvidia Shield is getting another major Android update, with the new Shield Software Experience Upgrade 9.0 adding Android 11 and a host of other updates.

The new update is getting rolling out to all Shield set-top boxes, including the original model from 2015, which originally ran Android 5.0 Lollipop when it was first released. The latest update to Android 11 gives the popular set-top box the honour of being one of the most up-to-date Android devices ever released. To put that into perspective, a comparable Android phone from 2015 would be the Galaxy S6, which never made it past Android Nougat (Android 7.0).



In addition to updating the operating system to Android 11, the latest Shield software also brings other benefits. Nvidia is switching to using Google's Gboard keyboard by default for text input (meaning it'll be easier to use Google Assistant in text fields), and Bluetooth support has been updated to add support for Bluetooth aptX and to automatically disconnect Bluetooth devices when the Shield goes into sleep mode.



GeForce Now subscribers will also see some new benefits. The Shield now supports 4K HDR streaming for customers who pay for the RTX 3080 tier of GeForce Now (the service's most expensive tier at $99.99 for six months). And all GeForce Now customers get better integration with Twitch, with simultaneous gaming and streaming now available in high quality and support for more Bluetooth mice and keyboards.



The update marks the latest for Nvidia's set-top box hardware, which also saw major software releases last year, adding things like a Google TV-style modern UI and improved 4K upscaling on newer Shield hardware.