OnePlus 10T to offer 16 GB of RAM; find details

OnePlus is expected to launch its smartphone OnePlus 10T, in the coming weeks. The smartphone from OnePlus may come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. In addition, it is said that the OnePlus 10T could be the first OnePlus smartphone to come with 16GB of RAM. Rumours suggest that the OnePlus 10T could launch later this month or early August in India and other regions.



According to a tipster of Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 10T will bring up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This will make the OnePlus 10T the first OnePlus phone with a 16GB RAM option. The OnePlus 10T is also said to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone from OnePlus would support fast charging up to 150W with a 4,800mAh battery.

The OnePlus 10T has been part of the rumor mill for a while now. The smartphone has been leaked multiple times and is said to come with a triple rear camera that will include a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Now, all this information must be taken with tweezers since, so far, there is no official information from OnePlus about the 10T.

OnePlus recently launched its OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.43-inch display, a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has been launched in India at Rs 28,999 and is up for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone went on sale on July 5 in India and is being sold in online and offline stores in India.