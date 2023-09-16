OnePlus Nord 3 5G buyers to get free OnePlus Nord Buds 2R wireless earbuds

OnePlus has announced a new free offer for Indian customers, including the Nord Buds 2R with the purchase of its OnePlus Nord 3 5G smartphone. Launched in July this year alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is available in two different colours and storage configurations. Here are the details.



Customers planning to purchase the recently launched OnePlus Nord 3 5G will receive a set of Nord Buds 2R for free. The offer is available for the 8GB + 128GB variant and the 16GB + 256GB variant. These will cost you Rs 33,999 and Rs 37,999 respectively.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2R, described as entry-level true wireless earbuds, come with a charging case, and the company claims users will have a battery life of over 40 hours. These headphones are available in Deep Gray and Triple Blue colour options.

Customers can purchase through Amazon or the official OnePlus store in India to avail of this offer. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G, known for its reliable overall performance, along with the addition of the Nord Buds 2R, presents an attractive proposition for people looking for a good enough mid-range 5G phone in India.

At a starting price of less than Rs 35,000, you get one of the best mobile chipsets of 2022, a fast charger, a vibrant display, a big battery, stereo speakers, and more. But there are other options in a similar price range, like the iQOO Neo 7 Pro, which features a slightly better chipset and camera. It includes a superior Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. However, the iQOO phone also lacks a 16GB RAM option and offers only a 2-year-old Android OS update, unlike the Nord 3. OnePlus' OxygenOS software tends to appeal more to both average and technology enthusiasts than iQOO's Funtouch operating system. So, the choice depends on the users and what they want regarding features.