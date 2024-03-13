OnePlus Nord CE4 India Launch Confirmed for April 1: Features Revealed

OnePlus is gearing up to unveil its latest mid-range 5G smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE4, in India on April 1. Ahead of its official launch, the brand has revealed several key features, including colour options and processor details, offering consumers a glimpse into what to expect from the upcoming device.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 will be available in two striking colour variants: Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble. The company's teasers showcase the sleek design of the device, featuring a distinct rear panel design with two or three camera modules. Tipster Ishan Agarwal has confirmed these colour options, describing them as Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble.

Equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, the OnePlus Nord CE4 promises impressive performance and power efficiency. OnePlus has emphasized the enhanced CPU and GPU performance of the Snapdragon 7 series processors, ensuring a smooth user experience with minimal power consumption. The new chipset is expected to deliver a 15 per cent boost in CPU performance, a 50 per cent improvement in GPU performance, and a 20 per cent increase in power efficiency compared to its predecessor.

While additional details about the OnePlus Nord CE4 have yet to be revealed, the upcoming smartphone is anticipated to remain affordable, likely priced under Rs 30,000 in the Indian market. As the launch date approaches, OnePlus is expected to unveil more features, building anticipation among consumers eager to experience the brand's latest offering.