OpenAI’s Experimental AI Matches Gold Medal Math Olympiad Performance, GPT-5 Launch Soon

In a remarkable step forward for artificial intelligence, an experimental large language model (LLM) from OpenAI has demonstrated gold medal-level performance at the 2025 International Math Olympiad (IMO). This milestone highlights how far AI’s reasoning abilities have progressed, with OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, confirming that the highly anticipated GPT-5 will arrive soon.

OpenAI researcher Alexander Wei announced the breakthrough on X, revealing that the experimental AI tackled five out of six problems from this year’s IMO under authentic exam conditions. Scoring 35 out of 42 points, the model reached a level that would earn a human contestant a gold medal at the world’s most challenging high school math competition.

“We evaluated our models on the 2025 IMO problems under the same rules as human contestants: two 4.5-hour exam sessions, no tools or internet, reading the official problem statements, and writing natural language proofs,” Wei stated.

The IMO is widely recognised for its notoriously demanding problems that test the deepest levels of mathematical creativity and reasoning. Wei noted that the AI’s performance marks a significant leap forward compared to previous benchmarks. “We’ve now progressed from GSM8K (~0.1 min for top humans) MATH benchmark (~1 min) AIME (~10 mins) IMO (~100 mins),” he added, illustrating the scale of advancement.

Independent grading by three former IMO medallists confirmed the model’s solutions. The AI successfully solved problems P1 through P5 but did not complete P6. Wei made the model’s detailed solutions public, pointing out its “distinct style,” which reflects its experimental framework.

What sets this achievement apart is the AI’s ability to generate complex, human-like proofs. “By going beyond the reinforcement learning paradigm of clear-cut, verifiable rewards we’ve obtained a model that can craft intricate, watertight arguments at the level of human mathematicians,” Wei explained.

Despite this progress, OpenAI does not plan to release this specific IMO-level AI model to the public anytime soon. Wei clarified that while the company is gearing up for GPT-5’s rollout, the Math Olympiad project remains separate and will continue behind closed doors. “We don’t plan to release a model with IMO gold level of capability for many months,” he added.

Echoing Wei’s excitement, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called the accomplishment “a significant marker of how far AI has come over the past decade.” He emphasised that the IMO-level AI is not a narrowly trained math tool but part of broader research pushing general-purpose reasoning forward. “We are releasing GPT-5 soon, but want to set accurate expectations: this is an experimental model that incorporates new research techniques. We don’t plan to release a model with IMO gold level of capability for many months,” Altman reiterated.

Wei also looked back on his early forecasts, reflecting on how AI has surpassed expectations. “In 2021, my PhD advisor, Jacob Steinhardt, had me forecast AI math progress by July 2025. I predicted 30 per cent on the MATH benchmark. Instead, we have IMO gold,” he wrote. He credited team members like Sheryl Hsu and Noam Brown for their contributions and congratulated this year’s IMO competitors, noting that several OpenAI researchers were once IMO medallists themselves.