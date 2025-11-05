OpenAI’s Sora Video App Launches on Android: Create AI Videos Without Invites in Select Regions

OpenAI has officially rolled out its much-anticipated Sora AI video-generation app on Android, expanding access to one of the most talked-about tools in generative media. Following a successful iOS debut last month, the new Android release allows users to create AI videos on the go — no invite code required.

The app, powered by the Sora 2 AI model, lets users generate videos from simple text prompts, making it easier than ever to bring creative ideas to life. Bill Peebles, head of Sora at OpenAI, confirmed the Android launch in a post on X (formerly Twitter), adding that the app is now live in select regions.

Currently, Sora is available in the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, with OpenAI promising a gradual rollout to more countries. The move follows weeks of speculation and teasers about the Android version, which comes with new features like video editing tools and the ability to include pets in AI-generated clips.





Sora is now available on Android! — Bill Peebles (@billpeeb) November 4, 2025





Since its initial iOS release, Sora had operated under an invite-only system, restricting access to early adopters and testers. However, OpenAI recently relaxed this requirement. On October 30, the company announced that, for a limited period, users in the US, Canada, Japan, and South Korea could access Sora without needing an invite. That window aligns perfectly with the Android release, allowing new users across those regions to experiment with the app immediately.

The Sora app’s capabilities extend beyond simple AI animations. It can create short videos that include real people, fictional characters, or even digital cameos — a feature that lets users appear in other people’s videos, provided they’ve opted in. Notably, entrepreneur Mark Cuban is among the first celebrities to make his AI persona available for Sora-generated content.

In addition to human cameos, users can now add pets or objects to their AI scenes. OpenAI has also hinted that the platform will soon introduce monetization options, allowing creators to earn income from their video creations.

Despite its popularity, Sora isn’t without limitations. Users on the free or ChatGPT Plus tiers can generate up to 30 videos per day, while ChatGPT Pro subscribers enjoy a higher limit of 100 videos daily. Those seeking more can buy video tokens at $4 (approximately ₹350) for every 10 additional videos.

The app’s meteoric rise has also stirred debate in creative circles. Recently, a coalition of Japanese publishers urged OpenAI to halt the use of Japanese content — including imagery inspired by Studio Ghibli — in Sora’s training datasets. The company has not issued a detailed response, but the issue underscores the growing tension between generative AI and copyright concerns.

With Sora now on Android, OpenAI is clearly positioning itself to dominate the next wave of AI-powered content creation, blurring the line between professional filmmaking and casual creativity. Whether you’re a storyteller, marketer, or hobbyist, creating cinematic AI videos just got a lot more accessible.