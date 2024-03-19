Paytm Launches 'Booking for Female' for Reliable and Convenient Reservation Support for Women

The 'Booking for Female' service introduces distinctive features to elevate women's travel experiences. These innovations aim to empower women travellers with secure, informed, and comfortable bookings.

'Bus Ratings': Gathered solely from female passengers, these ratings empower women to choose based on insights from like-minded travellers. 'Most Booked by Female' Tag: Highlights buses frequently chosen by women, guiding female users towards popular and vetted options. 'Female Favorite': Prioritizes buses according to female user bookings, ensuring easy access to preferred travel options. 'Most Selected by Females' Tag: Illuminates favoured boarding and dropping points, ensuring convenience in travel logistics.

Paytm spokesperson said, “At the forefront of mobile payments and QR technology, we proudly introduce a feature uniquely designed for women travellers. This development highlights our approach to understanding user needs and leveraging technology to craft innovative solutions. By prioritizing convenience and comfort, we underline our dedication to enhancing travel experiences, showcasing our commitment to harnessing insights and technology to meet the specific demands of travellers, particularly women, on their journeys."

Paytm is the first online travel aggregator (OTA) to introduce this service. All tags and ratings are derived solely from information collected or inputted by female travellers. The primary objective is to provide users with insights into female travellers' preferences and choices on specific routes.