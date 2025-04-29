Playasia Assures Gamers: Tariff Changes Won’t Impact Most Game Orders

Playasia, a well-known online retailer specialising in video games, collectables, and merchandise from Asia, has reassured customers amid concerns about upcoming U.S. import policy changes. The company emphasised that the majority of video games sold through its platform are not manufactured in China, making them unlikely to be affected by the new rules.

In a recent update shared on X, Playasia addressed potential worries surrounding the Trump administration’s planned elimination of the de minimis exemption, which currently allows U.S. customers to import goods valued under $800 without paying duties. Starting May 2nd, that exemption will no longer apply to goods from China, and new tariffs are expected to follow.

However, Playasia clarified that these changes shouldn't concern most of their gaming customers. “The most important piece of information for game collectors to know is that video games are not manufactured in China,” the company wrote. “Video games are currently primarily manufactured in Japan, with few exceptions being manufactured in Southeast Asia.”

In addition, products such as game soundtracks, books, and movies are also generally sourced from regions outside China. To provide further clarity, Playasia announced plans to introduce a ‘country of origin’ label on product pages in the coming weeks.

The company promised to provide further import updates after May 2nd.