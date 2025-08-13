Poco Introduces M7 Plus 5G, Targeting Value-Conscious Buyers in India

Poco announced on Wednesday (August 13 2025) announced the Poco M7 Plus 5G launch smartphone designed for customers in the lower price bracketin India. It's IP64 certified for resistance to splashes.

The latest Poco M7 Plus 5G features the 6.9-inch FHD+ display with an 144-Hz resolution and 700nits of peak brightness.

M7 Plus 5G comes with a 7,000mAh Poco M7 Plus 5G battery that is backed by a charging 33W option. It also supports reverse charging.

Poco uses Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in the M7 Plus 5G. It will be able to run on two OS and will get security updates for a period of four years. Virtual RAM of up to 8GB is also accessible.

The rear camera of the Poco M7 Plus 5G is a 50-megapixel shooter, and the front Poco M7 Plus 5G camera is 8-megapixel for taking high-resolution photos from both front and back.

The Poco M7 Plus 5G price of ₹ 13,999 for the 6 GB RAM 128 GB storehouse variant and ₹ 14,999 for the 8 GB RAM 256 GB storehouse variant. Customers who are interested in copping the phone starting on the 19th of August at 12 pm( IST) on Flipkart. This 5G version of the Poco M7 will be available in three color options: Aqua Blue, Carbon Black as well as Chrome Silver. Poco offers immediate discount of Rs. 1,000 discount when you use HDFC, SBI, or ICICI Bank cards, or an additional amount of Rs. 1000 exchange reward on devices eligible. the duration of a limited-time launch promotion.