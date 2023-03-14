Poco X5 5G launch in India: Price, specifications and availability

Poco introduced a new X series smartphone in India called Poco X5 5G. The new Poco X series smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 120Hz Super AMOLED display, 48-megapixel triple rear camera system, and a larger battery supporting 33W fast charging on the box. This one also comes offers 5G support.



Poco X5 5G: Price in India



The Poco X5 5G got launched in two variants in India, including 6 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 256 GB, priced at Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively. In addition, the phone will come in three colours: Supernova Green, Wildcat Blue, and Jaguar Black.

Poco X5 5G: Specifications



As for the specifications, the Poco X5 5G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. In addition, the smartphone offers a display refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 240 Hz. It also features a maximum brightness of 1200 nits and comes with sunlight mode.

The smartphone from Poco is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The Poco X5 has an IP53 rating, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which the company claims is "faster" and "more effective." Both variants of the phone have expandable Turbo RAM capacities of 5 GB.

Regarding the camera system, the Poco X5 5G packs a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone's camera offers capture modes, including HDR, night mode, and AI scene detection. On the front, the Poco X5 packs a 13-megapixel front-facing camera, which the company says offers "great clarity and detail." The Poco X5 is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The quick charger comes in the box. The company claims the 33W rapid charger can fully recharge the phone in 22 minutes.

Poco X5 5G: Availability in India

On March 21, the Poco X5 5G will go on sale in India for the first time. As part of the introductory offer, Poco and Flipkart offer a discount of Rs 2,000 for consumers using ICICI bank cards. Also, the company is offering a trade-in discount of Rs 2000. So if you want a smartphone for less than Rs 20,000, consider buying the Poco X5 5G during the early sales.