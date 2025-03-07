Live
Realme 14 5G: Expected Colour Variants, Configurations, and Key Features Revealed
Realme is set to launch its much-awaited Realme 14 5G, with leaks revealing key details about its colour options, configurations, and features. The smartphone is expected to offer powerful performance, a high-refresh-rate display, and a large battery, making it a strong contender in the mid-range segment
Realme is preparing to unveil the much-anticipated Realme 14 5G, with fresh leaks providing insights into its specifications, colour options, and storage configurations. The smartphone, which recently appeared on UAE's TDRA certification site under the model number RMX5070, has sparked speculations that it might share similarities with the upcoming Realme P3 5G. While the official confirmation is awaited, new reports have shed light on the potential offerings of the global variant of Realme 14 5G.
Leaked Colour Variants and Storage Configurations
As per a report by MySmartPrice, the Realme 14 5G is expected to launch in two RAM variants: 8GB and 12GB, both paired with 256GB of internal storage. The device is likely to be available in three colour options—Pink, Silver, and Titanium. These details align with previous certification listings and benchmark leaks, indicating consistency in the expected configurations.
Expected Specifications and Features
The Realme 14 5G is rumored to feature the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, with the higher RAM variant likely to run on Android 15. It is expected to be powered by a 6,000mAh battery, supporting 45W fast charging for extended usage. The smartphone might sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a smooth and immersive viewing experience.
Camera and Imaging Capabilities
For photography enthusiasts, the Realme 14 5G is likely to house a dual-camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, it may include a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls, catering to users who prioritize mobile photography.
Possible Rebranding and Launch Timeline
Speculation suggests that the Realme 14 5G could be a rebranded version of the Realme Neo 7x 5G, given the similarity in their model numbers. However, there might be subtle differences in design and features. While the official launch date is yet to be announced, the device is expected to make its debut later this month. In India, it is anticipated to be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000, positioning it competitively within the mid-range smartphone segment.
Recent Realme Launches
In a recent development, Realme introduced a new 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant of the Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G in India. This version features a back panel that changes color when exposed to temperatures below 16°C, transitioning from pearl white to blue. Additionally, it boasts a Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera, enhancing zoom capabilities and low-light photography.
With these exciting leaks and upcoming launches, Realme continues to strengthen its presence in the competitive smartphone market. Stay tuned for official announcements and further updates on the Realme 14 5G.