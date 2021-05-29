Realme C25s to launch with MediaTek Helio G85 next month in India

Realme launched the C25 smartphone last month in India and is reportedly planning to bring the C25s here. The smartphone will be launched in India next month and will be available in two storage variants. Realme C25s has been launched in Malaysia.

Realme C25s features the same design as Realme C25 but offers slightly improved features. As per a report, Realme C25s will be available in two variants of 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB, according to a report from MySmartPrice in the country. The smartphone was only released in the 128GB model in Malaysia, and it costs Rs around 12,200 Rs (MYR 699). Realme C25s is also available in two colour options, blue and grey.

Realme C25s: Speifications

Realme C25s features a 6.5-inch HD + display with a notch at the top when it comes to specifications. MediaTek Helio G85 processor powers the smartphone. On the software part, Realme C25s runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. For photography, Realme C25s has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For a selfie, there is an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies on the Realme C25s.



Realme C25s includes a 6000 mAh battery with support for 18 W fast charging. Its connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, dual SIM connectivity, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also has a separate slot for a microSD card. In addition, it has a fingerprint sensor on the back and also supports face unlock.

