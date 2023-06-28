Realme Narzo 60 5G: Leaked specifications, Features and Price

The Realme Narzo 60 series is set to launch in India soon, and the company has started showing off its upcoming mid-range 5G phone via its social media channels. What is surprising is that Realme plans to launch the next Narzo phone with 1TB of internal storage, according to insider Mukul Sharma. This isn't false, considering that Realme has hinted at the same thing with a recent teaser.

Realme Narzo 60 series coming soon to India.

Will be sold via Amazon.#Realme #RealmeNarzo60 pic.twitter.com/ROTxZylPYE — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 21, 2023

The trailer posted on Amazon revealed that the upcoming Realme Narzo phone would arrive with "storage beyond the limits", suggesting that the smartphone will be available with high storage options. The trailer says that the Realme Narzo 60 series will be able to store more than 2,50,000 photos. This is a big claim, but the leaks explain it well.



Realme is expected to announce a standard and a Pro model. But at the moment, it is unknown which Realme Narzo 60 series phone will get a 1TB storage model, and the company still needs to confirm it. If the company offers the 1TB storage model with the Pro version, the price could be below Rs 30,000, considering that the Realme Narzo 50 Pro was priced at Rs 21,999.

Realme Narzo 60 5G: Leaked specifications and Features

According to leaks, the upcoming Realme Narzo 60 5G is said to come with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The panel is likely to be updated at a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, we could see a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, which the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU will back.

As for photography, the Realme Narzo 60 5G offers a dual-camera setup, which includes a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. The device could incorporate a 16-megapixel front-facing selfie camera for selfies and video calls. You can expect the device to come with a hole-punch display design, which has become the industry standard.

The upcoming Realme phone is likely to come pre-installed with the latest Android 13 OS, as we are still quite far from the release of the next Android 14 OS version. Realme is expected to offer the Narzo 60 with the highest storage option so far, and as mentioned above, the tipster stated that we would see a 1TB storage model.

Furthermore, the leaks claim that the next-generation Realme Narzo phone will have a typical 5000mAh battery under the hood. It is said to have support for 33W fast charging technology. The company will likely include a charger in the retail box, considering it has yet to stop offering it with its products.



