Released: iOS 15.0.2, iPadOS 15.0.2 and watchOS 8.0.1; What's New, How to Download

Apple has released iOS 15.0.2 as its latest update for compatible iPhone and iPod touch models, less than a couple of weeks after bringing iOS 15.0.1. IPad users have also received iPadOS 15.0.2 as a new update after the release of iPadOS 15.0.1 earlier this month. The updates fix a widely known bug that caused photos saved to the Photo Library from Messages to disappear. Apple has also released watchOS 8.0.1 for Apple Watch users. Its goal is to fix a couple of bugs that especially affect Apple Watch 3 users.



iOS 15.0.2: What's New?

Apple's IOS 15.0.2 is the second software update after iOS 15 that Apple introduced last month and it is the first version after the iOS 15.0.1 update that fixed an issue with unlocking an iPhone using Apple Watch. The latest update is primarily intended to fix bugs that affect iPhone and iPod touch users. According to Apple's release notes, iOS 15.0.2 fixes the bug that caused photos saved in the Photo Library from Messages to disappear after their associated message or thread was deleted. Some users spotted it shortly after the release of iOS 15.

The iOS 15.0.2 update also addresses an issue that caused the iPhone leather wallet with MagSafe not to connect to Find My. It also fixes a bug that was causing AirTag not to appear in the Find My Items tab. Apple has also fixed an issue that caused CarPlay to not open audio applications or to disconnect during playback. Specifically for users of iPhone 13 models, the update fixes a bug that causes device update or restore to fail when using Finder or iTunes.

The iOS 15.0.2 update also includes a security fix for a zero-day vulnerability that allowed bad guys to "run arbitrary code with kernel privileges," the company said on its security page. The security flaw has been identified as CVE-2021-30883. Apple said it was aware of a report that the problem could have been actively exploited. The solution is intended for iPhone 6s and later, as well as iPod touch (7th generation).

iPadOS 15.0.2: What's New?

Like the previous versions of iPadOS, iPadOS 15.0.2 is quite similar to iOS 15.0.2 in terms of the changes it brings for iPad users. The update, which is the second update after the release of iPadOS 15, also fixes the bug that deleted photos saved in the Messages library after their associated thread or message is deleted. The iPadOS 15.0.2 update, such as iOS 15.0.2, fixes the problem that AirTag does not appear in the Find My Items tab. Also, there is a solution for the problem that the device restores and update operations failed when using Finder or iTunes for the new iPad mini, also known as iPad mini (6th generation).

IPadOS 15.0.2 also includes the fix for the zero-day vulnerability that could allow a hacker to gain kernel access to your iPad by executing arbitrary code.

watchOS 8.0.1: What's New?

Apple's WatchOS 8.0.1 is the first update to watchOS 8 that was released alongside iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 last month. Fixes a couple of bugs related to the Apple Watch Series 3. One of those bugs was causing the software update progress to not display accurately for some Apple Watch Series 3 users. The second bug was affecting some Apple Watch users Series 3 not showing accessibility settings.

iOS 15.0.2, iPadOS 15.0.2, watchOS 8.0.1: How to Download?

You can download iOS 15.0.2 on your iPhone or iPod touch model that is eligible for iOS 15. Similarly, iPadOS 15.0.2 is designed for iPadOS 15.0.2 eligible to upgrade to iPadOS 15. Both new iOS updates and new updates. iPadOS can be downloaded by going to Settings> General> Software Update from the device.

For watchOS 8.0.2, make sure your Apple Watch is compatible with watchOS 8. If supported, you can download the update from the My Watch tab from the Watch app on your connected Apple device. Alternatively, you can download the update directly from your Apple Watch by visiting Settings> General> Software update from the device.