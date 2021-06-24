Reliance AGM 2021: Ambani Family Praises Covid Frontliners

Mukesh Ambani addressed RIL shareholders at 44th AGM today. He observed a minute of silence for Reliance employees who lost their lives to Covid. Mr Ambani said we are in the midst of a humanitarian crisis. He said, "Unfortunately, many of our employees and shareholders have borne the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic. We offer them our condolences."

Soon after that, Isha and Akash Ambani take centre stage to detail relief work done by Reliance in the face of the Covid crisis.

Isha Ambani said, "Had our grandfather been with us today, he would be proud. This is the Reliance he always wanted to see, where each person did their best to help those in need and be in service of our communities and our country."

Akash Ambani shared, "Members of the Reliance family ensured our nation's fuel supplies are intact, digital connectivity is unaffected, and essential daily needs of millions are met safely. We are indebted to them for their service to humanity."

Nita Ambani expressed grief over the loss of Reliance employees to covid and said, "The COVID-19 pandemic is a humanitarian crisis. It has tested the very spirit of humanity. But even in the darkest hour, our spirit has shone brightly. We as a people have come together and fought this battle. While our top priority was COVID-19 relief, all our other developmental work continued. We remained committed to 'Education and Sport for All (ESA)."

The other achievements of RIL amid covid shared by Nita Ambani are as follows:

- Our Jamnagar refinery produced world-class medical grade liquid oxygen

- Reliance procured 100 oxygen tankers from within India and abroad. We set up 250 bedded covid centre in Mumbai last year

- On Women's Day in March this year, we launched a digital platform for women called Her Circle, which is an inclusive, collaborative, interactive, and socially conscious digital movement

- Reliance Foundation also partnered with USAID to launch the Women Connect India Challenge this year

- Reliance Foundation launched five Missions to fight COVID – Mission Oxygen, Mission COVID Infra, Mission Anna Seva, Mission Employee Care, and Mission Vaccine Suraksha

- We assured no salary, bonus cuts due to Covid

- By the time the second wave hit us, we had set up additional 875 beds for COVID care in Mumbai alone

- Across India, we created a total capacity of over 2000 beds for COVID care, all equipped to provide uninterrupted oxygen supply and free-of-cost treatment

- You will feel proud to know that today Reliance is producing over 11% of India's medical-grade liquid oxygen, the highest by a single company at a single location

- We are providing this Pran Vayu – oxygen – to one out of every 10 COVID-19 patients in India… and offering this service to the nation free of cost

- We also launched a Covid testing lab with a capacity of over 15,000 tests per day