Reliance Jio Announces Prepaid Super Value, Best Selling and Trending Plans - Check Out

Reliance Jio has announced new prepaid plans in the three latest categories: Super Value, Best Selling and Trending. As TelecomTalk reports, these labels essentially describe some of the plans that are already available to Jio customers, as if most people used a particular plan, it is called "Best Sellers".

Jio has included the ₹ 349 prepaid recharge as its "Trending" plan, which means that many users are using this plan to recharge their smartphones at the moment. The ₹ 199 and ₹ 555 plans have been listed as "Best Sellers" among other plans.

Reliance Jio Best Selling Plans

Reliance Jio has listed four plans under its "Best Sellers" label. The ₹ 199 is the cheapest plan of that lot. The ₹ 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for a period of 28 days.

The second plan under this label is the ₹ 555 plan. This offers the same benefits as the ₹ 199 plan but is valid for 84 days.

There is a plan for ₹ 599 and another for ₹ 2,399 that send 2GB data daily and is valid for 84 days and 365 days, respectively.

Reliance Jio Superior Value Plans

The "Super Value" plans include ₹ 249 and ₹ 2,599. The ₹ 249 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of data per day and is valid for 28 days. The ₹ 2,599 plan comes with 2GB of daily data and an additional 10GB of data. This plan is valid for 365 days and offers a free Disney + Hotstar VIP subscription worth ₹ 399.

Both plans ship with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Reliance Jio Trending Plans

There is only one plan listed in this category which is for ₹ 349. This prepaid plan offers 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day and is valid for 28 days.

All plans under all these labels offer a free subscription to Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.