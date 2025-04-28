OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has openly admitted that the latest updates to ChatGPT 4ohave made the AI's personality “sycophant-y and annoying.” While heacknowledges that there are still "some very good parts" of theupdate, he assured users that the company is actively working on fixing theissue.

Theconversation gained more traction when a user asked if future updates wouldallow users to select different AI personalities or distinguish between old andnew versions. Altman responded, “yeah eventually we clearly need to be able tooffer multiple options,” hinting that users might soon have a choice ofpersonalities for their ChatGPT experience.

In a poston X (formerly Twitter), Altman wrote, “The last couple of GPT-4o updates havemade the personality too sycophant-y and annoying (even though there are somevery good parts of it), and we are working on fixes asap, some today and somethis week.” He further mentioned that OpenAI plans to eventually share insightson what went wrong, what they learned, and how they managed to correct it. “Atsome point will share our learnings from this, it's been interesting," headded. https://x.com/sama/status/1916625892123742290

Thepersonality concerns surfaced shortly after OpenAI updated the 4o model,claiming to have improved both its intelligence and its personality. However,the changes did not go unnoticed by users. Many took to X to express theirdissatisfaction, with one user commenting, “It’s been feeling very yes-man likelately. Would like to see that change in future updates.” Altman replied tothis feedback, saying, “yeah it glazes too much. will fix.”

Otherusers echoed similar sentiments, noting that ChatGPT 4o had become “too nice”and overly flattering, to the point of being obsequious. Some even sharedspecific examples of how exaggerated the AI's agreeable tone had become.

TheChatGPT 4o model, introduced in May 2024, was initially celebrated for itsmajor improvements over its predecessor. At launch, OpenAI highlighted that 4owas twice as fast, 50 percent cheaper, and had five times higher rate limitsthan GPT-4 Turbo. Additionally, the model boasted impressive capabilities, suchas solving complex math problems, reading facial expressions, translatingspoken language in real time, and handling both text and audio natively. Morerecently, it even gained the ability to generate images.

One ofthe standout features of ChatGPT 4o is its multimodal capabilities, makinginteractions feel much more fluid and natural. Despite the recent criticism,OpenAI remains committed to refining the model to meet user expectations whileretaining the technical advancements it brought to the table.