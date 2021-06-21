Samsung Galaxy M32 Price starts at Rs 14,999; Know more

The Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone was launched in India today. The new Galaxy M phone comes with a Super AMOLED screen, a 6,000 mAh battery, a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, and a 64-megapixel quad camera. Galaxy M32 also comes with the ALtZLife feature that easily allows users to switch between normal and private modes. Besides this, the smartphone also supports Samsung Pay Mini.

Samsung Galaxy M32: Price in India

Samsung has released the Galaxy M32 in two configurations. Galaxy M32 starts at ₹ 14,999 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It brings 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage priced at ₹ 16,999. The smartphone will be available in two colour options, black and light blue, and purchased from Amazon India, Samsung's online store, and major retail stores. Samsung also has an introductory rebate offer of ₹ 1,250 for ICICI Bank customers, bringing the effective price of the Galaxy M32 to ₹ 13,749 and ₹ 15,749.

Samsung Galaxy M32: Specifications

In terms of specs, Samsung Galaxy M32 features a 6.4-inch FHD + Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Helio G80 processor powers the smartphone, and it comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Galaxy M32 also includes a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Samsung ships a 15W charger with the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M32: Operating System

On the software front, Galaxy M32 runs Android 11 with One UI 3.1 layered on top. The smartphone is also equipped with Samsung Knox 3.7 for added security and privacy.

Samsung Galaxy M32: Camera

On the Galaxy M32, you get a quad-camera setup on the rear. The combination includes:

- A 64-megapixel primary sensor.

- An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

- A 2-megapixel macro sensor

- A 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The smartphone has a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies.