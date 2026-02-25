Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Debuts at Galaxy Unpacked 2026: How to Watch and What’s Coming

Samsung is all set to kick off its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026 today, where it is widely expected to introduce the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S26 series. The global launch event marks the debut of Samsung’s next-generation flagship smartphones and could set the tone for premium Android devices this year.

The event will take place in San Francisco and begins at 10 am PT (11:30 pm IST) on February 25, 2026. Viewers across the world can tune in via Samsung’s official website and its YouTube channel to catch the announcements live.

What to expect from the Galaxy S26 lineup

The upcoming series is expected to include three models: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung says it will showcase Galaxy AI features that make the day “easy and effortless,” as it focusses on more AI integration.

Artificial intelligence is likely to play a central role this year, with deeper system-wide integration designed to enhance productivity, photography, and personalization. The company appears to be positioning Galaxy AI as a core differentiator in its flagship experience.

On the design front, leaks suggest Samsung may introduce a unified camera module across all three devices, along with slimmer bezels for a more immersive display. The Galaxy S26 Ultra has reportedly surfaced in early renders, hinting at these refinements.

Display technology could also receive a significant upgrade. The new devices are rumoured to feature Samsung’s M14 AMOLED panels, which are expected to deliver better brightness, improved colour accuracy, and enhanced power efficiency.

One of the standout additions may arrive with the Ultra model. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is teased to include an inbuilt privacy screen feature, aimed at preventing shoulder-surfing and improving data security in public spaces.

Performance is expected to vary by region, continuing Samsung’s split-chipset strategy. Depending on the market, the devices could be powered by either the Exynos 2600 processor or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Both options are anticipated to bring noticeable gains in speed, efficiency, and AI processing.

Camera hardware, however, may remain largely consistent with the previous generation. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to retain its 200-megapixel primary sensor, while improvements in image processing are expected to deliver more natural skin tones and refined low-light performance.

Expected pricing in India

While Samsung has not officially revealed pricing, early indications suggest that the new lineup could be positioned similarly to last year’s models. For reference, the Galaxy S25 debuted in India at Rs 80,999, the Galaxy S25 Plus at Rs 99,999, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra at Rs 1,29,999. A comparable pricing structure for the S26 series would help Samsung maintain its competitive edge in the premium segment.

More than just smartphones?

In addition to smartphones, Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro at the event. These next-generation wireless earbuds could feature improvements in sound quality, battery life, and AI-powered audio enhancements.

With a blend of design updates, AI-driven features, and performance upgrades, Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event promises to be a significant moment for the brand’s flagship portfolio.



