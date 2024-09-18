Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Pre-Booking: Launch Date and Expected Specifications

Samsung has officially opened pre-reservation bookings for its highly anticipated Galaxy Tab S10 series in India following several leaks and rumours. The new tablet lineup is expected to include the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10+, both of which will serve as premium Android tablets under Samsung’s “Flagship Galaxy Tablets” branding.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series: Launch Date and Expected Specifications

The official launch date for the Galaxy Tab S10 series is expected to coincide with the end of the pre-reservation window, likely on September 25 or the day after, September 26. According to rumours, the Galaxy Tab S10+ will feature a 12.4-inch display, while the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra will boast a larger 14.6-inch screen.

Both tablets are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset, designed to deliver top-tier performance. Samsung has hinted that the Galaxy Tab S10 series will come with “intelligent performance optimization, enhanced creative tools, and adaptive features,” which is expected to improve productivity and creative workflows. With its premium hardware and smart features, the Galaxy Tab S10 series aims to set a new standard for Android tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series: Pre-Reservation Details

Although the official launch of the Galaxy Tab S10 series is yet to happen, Samsung has initiated blind pre-reservations without disclosing the full range of products or their specifications. Interested buyers can pre-reserve the upcoming flagship Galaxy tablets for just Rs. 1000. As a bonus, those who pre-book will receive a discount of Rs. 3,499 on the final price, with the option to cancel and receive a full refund if they change their minds after the launch.

The pre-reservation period started on September 17 and will remain open until September 25. Additionally, Samsung has teased that the tablets will support the S-Pen, although it’s speculated that this feature may be exclusive to the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Buyers who pre-reserve the tablet may receive a free 45W travel charger and a Rs. 3,499 discount.