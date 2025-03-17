Samsung Soundbar Users Face Major Issues After Latest Firmware Update

Many owners of Samsung’s flagship soundbar, the HW-Q990D, are experiencing significant issues following a recent firmware update. Reports from various forums, including Samsung’s community platform, Reddit, and AVSForum, confirm that the latest update has led to widespread malfunctions. Customers from multiple regions, such as the United States, Austria, the Philippines, and Malaysia, have all expressed frustration over the situation.

Unresponsive Soundbars and No Working Fixes

Users report that after the firmware update, their soundbars have become completely unresponsive, with factory reset methods proving ineffective. The affected units are also inaccessible through Samsung’s SmartThings app, making troubleshooting even more challenging. Although the devices power on, they appear to freeze on the TV eARC input, leading to a complete loss of sound output.

Faulty Firmware Update Identified as the Cause

The root of the problem seems to be the latest firmware version 1020.7, which was rolled out recently. Many Q990D soundbars are set to automatically install updates, which has led to a surge in complaints from owners who unknowingly received the defective software. While most reports focus on the Q990D model, some users with the HW-Q800D and HW-S801D have also mentioned experiencing similar problems.

Temporary Solution: Disable Automatic Updates

For those who own a Samsung soundbar, the best course of action at this moment is to disable automatic updates until Samsung addresses the issue. This precaution could prevent other models from encountering the same fate as the Q990D.

Samsung’s Response and Possible Solutions

When media outlets reached out to Samsung for an official statement regarding the situation. Some affected users have already been asked to send their soundbars for repair, which is a worst-case scenario. However, it remains uncertain whether Samsung will provide a firmware rollback or another software fix that users can apply at home.

Until Samsung releases a permanent fix, customers are advised to avoid installing new firmware versions without confirmation of stability.