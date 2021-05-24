Samsung to bring larger and smaller versions of its TV-like Smart Monitor

Samsung's Smart Monitor range is expanding. The company's Tizen-powered line of smart computer displays now includes a 43-inch 4K M7 model and a 24-inch 1080p M5 model, marking the largest and smallest smart monitors available to date.

Last year, Samsung introduced the Smart Monitor and described it as a "do-it-all" display designed for work and play. The displays have built-in speakers and smart TV functionality through Samsung's Tizen platform, which means you can run video applications like Netflix right on the device and remote desktop access and productivity software like Office 365. In addition, smart monitors have a remote that works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby, and there's also wireless support for DeX, Samsung's desktop environment that runs on Galaxy smartphones.

The M7 series now offers 43-inch and 32-inch 4K options. The M5 series uses 1080p panels and comes in 24-inch, 27-inch and 32-inch sizes. Samsung is also introducing a white version of the 27-inch and 32-inch M5 smart monitor.

Samsung hasn't announced pricing for the new models yet, but for context, the 32-inch M7 launched at $ 399.99 while the 27-inch M5 was $ 229.99, so you can probably expect prices slightly above and below from those two extremes.