Sanchar Saathi on iPhones Govt Order Sets Stage for Fresh India–Apple Clash

A new mandate from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has reopened familiar tensions between the Indian government and Apple, raising questions about privacy, regulation, and the future of iPhones in India. According to the directive issued on November 28, 2025, all smartphones sold in India—including existing devices already in stores—must have the government’s Sanchar Saathi app pre-installed. The app is positioned as a tool to curb cyber fraud, trace stolen devices, and help users verify mobile connections issued in their name.

What remains unclear, however, is whether the app is truly mandatory. The DoT circular states that manufacturers must pre-install Sanchar Saathi in such a manner that users “cannot disable, modify or delete it.” Yet, hours after the circular circulated widely, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told reporters that the app was not mandatory and that users would be free to uninstall it. DoT has not issued an updated clarification, deepening the confusion across the smartphone industry.

If the mandate holds, Apple will be the most affected. Most Android brands—Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus—already comply with various regional requirements and typically bundle apps as part of their systems. Apple, however, sells iPhones without any third-party software, maintaining a tightly controlled ecosystem grounded in security and privacy. Allowing a government-mandated app onto the iPhone home screen challenges the very principles Apple markets globally.

The situation becomes even more complex because Sanchar Saathi requires extensive system-level permissions to function effectively, including access to the device’s IMEI details, camera, and communication records. Apple’s iOS architecture is specifically designed to prevent unrestricted access of this nature. This is precisely the reason Apple has historically resisted similar mandates in other countries, including Russia.

This isn’t the first time India and Apple have found themselves at odds. Back in 2016, TRAI insisted Apple support its “Do Not Disturb” spam-reporting app. Apple objected for nearly two years because the app required access to call and SMS logs. As a compromise, Apple introduced a reporting framework in iOS 12 that allowed users to flag spam without exposing their entire call history. The company may attempt a similar workaround for Sanchar Saathi—integrating its features into iOS settings rather than accepting a standalone system app.

The backdrop today is far more significant than in 2016. Apple is now a crucial player in India’s manufacturing and export strategy. In FY25, it produced an estimated $22 billion worth of iPhones in the country and accounts for a major share of India’s electronics exports. With the company preparing to open its fifth flagship store in Noida, both sides have strong incentives to avoid an outright conflict.

According to a Reuters report, Apple is already preparing to discuss concerns with MeitY, arguing that mandatory pre-installation could pose security and privacy risks. The eventual outcome may again be a hybrid middle path: no mandatory app, but deeper integration of Sanchar Saathi tools within iOS.

For now, the industry awaits clarity as another quiet but high-stakes negotiation begins between Apple and New Delhi.