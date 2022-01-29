Space Calendar February 2022: Events Occurring in Space

These dates are subject to change. Launch dates are taken from Space.com.

February 1: The new moon arrives at 12:46 a.m. EST (0546 GMT).

February 2: SpaceX will use a Falcon 9 rocket to launch the NROL-87 mission for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office. It will lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, during a five-hour launch window that opens at 11:37 a.m. EST (1637 GMT).

February 4: A Rocket Lab Electron rocket will launch two small satellites for BlackSky Global's Earth observation fleet. It will lift off from the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand.

February 10: An Arianespace Soyuz rocket will launch another batch of satellites into orbit for OneWeb's satellite internet constellation. The mission, called OneWeb 13, will lift off from French Guiana.

February 12: Conjunction of Venus and Mars. The two planets will be about 6.5 degrees apart in the dawn sky. Look for the pair in the constellation Sagittarius.

February 15: A Russian Soyuz rocket will launch the Progress 80 cargo resupply spacecraft to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

February 16: The full moon of February, known as the Snow Moon, arrives at 11:56 a.m. EST (1656 GMT).

February 19: A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket will launch the Cygnus NG-17 cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station. It will lift off from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Virginia, at 12:39 p.m. EST (1739 GMT).

February 27: The moon, Mars and Venus will align in the early morning sky. Look for the trio in the constellation Sagittarius before sunrise.

Source: SPACE.com