Space Calendar February 2022: Events Occurring in Space

Space Calendar February 2022
Space Calendar February 2022

Highlights

Make yourself aware of the happenings in the space this month, February 2022.

These dates are subject to change. Launch dates are taken from Space.com.

February 1: The new moon arrives at 12:46 a.m. EST (0546 GMT).

February 2: SpaceX will use a Falcon 9 rocket to launch the NROL-87 mission for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office. It will lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, during a five-hour launch window that opens at 11:37 a.m. EST (1637 GMT).

February 4: A Rocket Lab Electron rocket will launch two small satellites for BlackSky Global's Earth observation fleet. It will lift off from the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand.

February 10: An Arianespace Soyuz rocket will launch another batch of satellites into orbit for OneWeb's satellite internet constellation. The mission, called OneWeb 13, will lift off from French Guiana.

February 12: Conjunction of Venus and Mars. The two planets will be about 6.5 degrees apart in the dawn sky. Look for the pair in the constellation Sagittarius.

February 15: A Russian Soyuz rocket will launch the Progress 80 cargo resupply spacecraft to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

February 16: The full moon of February, known as the Snow Moon, arrives at 11:56 a.m. EST (1656 GMT).

February 19: A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket will launch the Cygnus NG-17 cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station. It will lift off from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Virginia, at 12:39 p.m. EST (1739 GMT).

February 27: The moon, Mars and Venus will align in the early morning sky. Look for the trio in the constellation Sagittarius before sunrise.

Source: SPACE.com

