Starlink Gets Green Light in India: Elon Musk’s Satellite Internet Set to Launch Soon

Elon Musk’s ambitious satellite internet venture, Starlink, is officially making its way to India, with the country’s telecom ministry recently granting the company a key operating licence. The move is expected to transform internet access in India’s far-flung and underserved areas, especially in rural regions where traditional connectivity options remain limited.

The approval comes after years of anticipation and regulatory back-and-forth. Initially proposed in 2021, the project had faced delays over spectrum distribution and compliance requirements. Now, with the Unified Licence granted by the Department of Telecommunications, Starlink is poised to begin services, pending final spectrum allocation.

"Frameworks for spectrum allocation and gateway establishment are ready, ensuring smooth rollout,” Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia confirmed, as reported by PTI.

Starlink's entry does not intend to directly compete with existing telecom players like Jio, Airtel, and BSNL in urban markets. Instead, the service will serve as a complementary solution, particularly in areas where terrestrial networks fall short. Minister of State for Telecom, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, also confirmed the approval and highlighted the potential of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to bolster India’s digital infrastructure.

To make the rollout practical, Starlink has reportedly partnered with Indian telecom giants such as Airtel and Jio for infrastructure sharing. This collaboration is expected to assist in distributing Starlink’s hardware kits across the country. These kits, which include a satellite dish, Wi-Fi router, and mounting gear, are priced at approximately Rs 33,000.

Once installed, users can expect to pay around Rs 3,000 per month for unlimited data. However, in a bid to attract early adopters, promotional plans may start at Rs 850 per month. The expected internet speeds will range between 25 Mbps and 220 Mbps, with an initial cap of two million users across India.

Starlink's rollout adds momentum to an increasingly competitive space for satellite broadband in India. Other players such as Eutelsat OneWeb, backed by Bharti, and Jio’s joint venture with SES of Luxembourg have also received approvals but await spectrum assignments before starting commercial operations.

India’s need for robust internet solutions is well-documented. As per the IAMAI-Kantar ICUBE Report 2023, more than 65% of the rural population still lacks reliable internet access. Satellite broadband is widely regarded as a game-changer in bridging this digital divide, especially in remote terrains and mountainous regions.

Looking ahead, Starlink is also preparing to launch its next-generation satellites by 2026. These are expected to deliver over 1,000 Gbps capacity per satellite, significantly enhancing performance and potentially pushing internet speeds to ten times the current rates. This evolution could further strengthen the value proposition of Starlink in areas that remain beyond the reach of fiber and mobile broadband.

With regulatory approvals now largely in place, all eyes are on spectrum allocation, the final piece of the puzzle. Once that’s resolved, Starlink could begin reshaping India’s internet landscape—just as Tesla redefined the electric vehicle industry.