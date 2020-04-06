TCL Company Launches Brand New Wireless Earphones

TCL company has come up with good news amidst the Corona fever which spread fear all over the world. No need to mention about the tech events, most of them got postponed and a few even got cancelled due to this contagious disease.

But slowly everything is falling into the track as the tech companies are choosing online release of their products. TCL also followed the same process and has launched amazing earphones which just stole the hearts of all the gadget guru's.

This company has unveiled its 'TCL ACTV200BT' earphones and made us go stunned with its arresting features... Here we listed down the features of this smart gadget… Have a look!

♦ Tracking heart-rate in real-time

♦ 14 hours of play time

♦ Bluetooth 5.0 support

♦ Fast Charging

♦ Sweat-resistant

♦ Water-resistant

♦ Can be paired with third-party apps

♦ Acoustic tube

♦ Noise isolation

♦ Colours Available: Copper Dust and Copper Ash

♦ Price: USD 79.99

♦ Available In: Europe And US

Wow… the features are definitely rising the heartbeats of the gadget lovers!!!