Telangana High Court Adjourns Hearing on BC Reservations

In a recent development, the High Court has adjourned the hearing regarding Backward Class (BC) reservations shortly after it commenced.

Hyderabad: In a recent development, the High Court has adjourned the hearing regarding Backward Class (BC) reservations shortly after it commenced.

The bench announced the postponement, with a new hearing scheduled to take place today at 12.30 pm. Further updates regarding the case are anticipated following the adjournment.

