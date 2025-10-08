Live
Telangana High Court Adjourns Hearing on BC Reservations
Highlights
In a recent development, the High Court has adjourned the hearing regarding Backward Class (BC) reservations shortly after it commenced.
The bench announced the postponement, with a new hearing scheduled to take place today at 12.30 pm. Further updates regarding the case are anticipated following the adjournment.
