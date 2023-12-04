The world's first AI laptop- Galaxy Book 4 to launch on December 15

The launch of Samsung's Galaxy Book 4, touted as the world's first 'AI laptop,' is scheduled for December 15, according to a report. This puts Samsung ahead of competitors LG and HP, both of whom are actively developing similar AI laptops utilizing Intel's latest Core Ultra chipsets.

As reported by South Korea's Yonhap News, Samsung is strategically planning to unveil the Galaxy Book 4 on December 15, just a day after the debut of Intel's new Meteor Lake processors on December 14. Notably, this launch is a month earlier than its predecessor, as Samsung seeks to outpace LG and HP in the development of AI-enabled laptops, leveraging Intel's cutting-edge Core Ultra chipsets.

The report highlights Samsung's intention to harness the neural processing unit (NPU) embedded in the new Intel chips. Alongside this, Samsung plans to utilize its proprietary large language model, Samsung Gauss, to execute a variety of artificial intelligence tasks.

The upcoming Intel Meteor Lake processors are anticipated to feature an NPU within the System on Chip (SoC), capable of handling numerous AI computations without relying on a network connection. The synergy between the NPU in the new Intel processor and Samsung's Gauss is expected to deliver enhanced processing speed and improved security for the company.

Samsung recently introduced its Gauss AI voice model at an event in South Korea, with expectations that it will be integrated into the flagship S24 smartphone series, likely to be launched in the coming month.

In terms of processors, it is speculated that Samsung may opt for the Core Ultra 7 155H chipset for the Galaxy Book 4, replacing the previous Intel Core i7 processor used in the Galaxy Book 3. Also, the higher-end Galaxy Book 4 Ultra might feature the Core Ultra 9 185H processor.