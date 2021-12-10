This is how you might be authorized to Payments from Zoom

Zoom Video Communications recently settled a class-action lawsuit alleging security and privacy violations by agreeing to pay $ 85 million despite reportedly denying those allegations. If you are in the United States and have used the Zoom Meetings app before July, you may be eligible for payment from the video conferencing company.

Users are eligible to submit a claim to receive $ 25, or 15 percent, of the money paid for a Zoom subscription purchased between March 20, 2016, and July 30, 2021, depending on the settlement agreement being reached in July.

Those who have not paid for this subscription but "registered, used, opened, or downloaded" Zoom during the same period are eligible to submit a claim to receive $ 15.

Users must submit their claims by March 5 by completing an online form or mailing in a completed claim form for cash payments.

According to the class action settlement website, the amount of money can go up or down depending on the number of people filing claims.

The plaintiffs who filed the lawsuit alleged that Zoom shared user information with third parties. The company did not do enough to prevent unwanted meeting interruptions by third parties.

According to the settlement website, the lawsuit also alleges that Zoom advertised itself as an encrypted "end-to-end" application when it was not encrypted at the time. The final approval hearing is scheduled for April 7.

"The privacy and security of our users are top priorities for Zoom, and we take seriously the trust our users' place in us," a Zoom spokesperson told Newsweek.

Zoom achieved revenue of $ 1.05 billion in the quarter ending October 31 after increasing 54 percent in the prior quarter and increasing 360 percent the prior year.

The company raised its offerings to keep its users by launching its Events platform to host large conferences. It also launched Zoom Phone, a cloud calling service, and Zoom Rooms, a function for office meetings.

"We are proud of the advancements we have made to our platform and look forward to continuing to innovate with privacy and security at the forefront," the Zoom spokesperson said.