Threads' API Launching in June: Meta Collaborates with Hootsuite and Techmeme

Threads is gearing up to unveil its API by the end of June following successful testing with select partners, including Hootsuite, Sprinklr, Sprout Social, Social News Desk, and Techmeme. This API will empower developers to create third-party apps for Threads and facilitate direct publishing to the platform.



According to Threads developer Jesse Chan, the API will enable users to authenticate, publish threads, and access posted content through these tools. Further enhancements are expected to follow in subsequent updates.

Previously, Instagram's Adam Mosseri expressed concerns about introducing an API, fearing it might lead to an influx of publisher content on Threads instead of user-generated posts.









Introducing an API aligns Threads with its competitors like Bluesky and Mastodon, which have embraced third-party app integration from the outset. This initiative comes amidst a trend where several platforms have restricted or increased the cost of APIs, resulting in the closure of some third-party apps.



In response to changes in X's API, the creators of Tweetbot developed Ivory, a Tweetbot-like app tailored for Mastodon, demonstrating the resilience and adaptability of the developer community in navigating evolving API landscapes.