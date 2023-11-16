TRAI alert on fraudulent mobile disconnection calls; How to report scam call

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently been alerted about a new scam in which fraudsters posing as TRAI representatives are contacting people and falsely informing the public that their mobile phone numbers will be disconnected due to the misuse of their numbers to send unsolicited messages.

According to TRAI's official press release, these scammers also falsely claim that citizens' Aadhaar numbers were used to obtain SIM cards and are now used for illegal activities. Scammers urge the public to join Skype video calls to evade the supposed disconnection.

However, TRAI warns that these calls are fraudulent and clarifies that the government has not authorized any agency to contact customers regarding mobile number disconnection. Therefore, people are advised to refrain from receiving calls or SMS stating disconnection or blocking any mobile phone number belonging to individual telecom customers, as all such calls are illegal.

What happens if you join the Skype call?

Joining the Skype call with scammers posing as TRAI representatives could put your personal information and finances at risk. These scammers will likely try to gain your trust and extract sensitive information, such as bank account details, credit card numbers, or passwords. They may also try to trick you into transferring money to them.

Tricks scammers can use to drain your money on Skype calls:

- Scammers may send you a phishing link in the chat during the Skype call. If you click on this link, you could be taken to a fake website that looks like an official TRAI site, where your login credentials or other sensitive information could be stolen.

- Scammers may try to convince you to download malware to your device. This malware could give them access to your files, financial records, or even control of your device.

- Scammers may try to manipulate you into revealing personal information or taking actions that could harm your finances. They may pose as a friend or family member in need or use scare tactics to pressure you to act quickly.

How to report the scam call

TRAI encourages people to take up the matter directly with the concerned service providers by contacting their respective customer service centres or through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at cybercrime.gov.in. You can also call the cyber crime helpline number 1930. While making the report, provide vital information such as phone number, content, date and time of the unsolicited communication. Additionally, you may contact the Senior Investigation Officer/Deputy Advisor (Consumer Affairs) via email at daca[at]trai[dot]gov[dot]in.