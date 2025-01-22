Truecaller Introduces Live Caller ID on iPhones: How to Enable It

For years, Truecaller struggled to gain traction on iPhones because its flagship feature, live caller ID, was unavailable on iOS. While Android users enjoyed real-time identification of callers, iPhone users could only search numbers manually after receiving a call. This disparity has now been resolved. Truecaller announced on January 22, 2025, that its live caller ID feature is officially available for iPhone users.

Truecaller Now Works Better on iPhones

Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi hinted at this development in September 2024, expressing hopes that iPhone users would soon feel that the app finally delivers its core functionality. This update aligns Truecaller more closely with iOS capabilities, allowing the app to compete with Apple's native caller ID suggestions.

Apple's system suggests potential caller identities based on data from messages and emails, but Truecaller leverages its extensive global database of phone numbers and IDs for higher accuracy. With this update, iPhone users can benefit from live caller ID, spam call blocking, and a searchable call history of up to 2,000 numbers in the recent call list.

Free vs. Premium Features

While all users can access spam-blocking features globally, some functionalities are reserved for Truecaller Premium subscribers. Premium users can access live caller ID without ads, while free users can still use the feature but with ad interruptions.

How to Enable Truecaller Caller ID on iPhones

To activate Truecaller's caller ID feature:

Ensure your iPhone runs iOS 18.2 or later . Update the Truecaller app to version 14.0 or later. Go to iPhone Settings > Apps > Phone > Call Blocking & Identification and enable all Truecaller switches. Open the Truecaller app for automatic setup.