Twitter faced an outage last night; Know why

From the time Elon Musk took over Twitter and fired more than half of the Twitter workforce, interruptions on the platform have been quite common. So much so that even the employees of the Twitter platform are now "immune" to these interruptions, reveals a Platformer report. On Monday, Twitter was down for many users. While some users found links that were not working, others could not see tweets from other users.



The latest Twitter Outage



Twitter users also reported having seen a cryptic message that said: "their current API plan does not include access to this endpoint; please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information."

The official Twitter support account responded to the interruption, and a tweet for the mango said: "Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We're working on this now and will share an update when it's fixed."

A Platformer report has now revealed the reason behind the interruption, which had affected users in the United States. And the reason was the mistake of an engineer, who is responsible without helping the API of the technological giant, says Plattorer.

Why Twitter faced an outage last night?

The report also confirms that the internal change which Twitter support mentioned in its tweet was related to the Twitter project to close its free API access.

Starting February 9, we will no longer support free access to the Twitter API, both v2 and v1.1. A paid basic tier will be available instead 🧵 — Twitter Dev (@TwitterDev) February 2, 2023

Last month, Twitter announced that you would not admit free access to your API, and the same will be available as a paid service. The Tweet of the official developer account of the company said: "Starting February 9, we will no longer support free access to the Twitter API, both v2 and v1.1. A paid basic tier will be available instead."



The API change not only caused an interruption on the platform but also had other consequences for the company and demolished Twitter's internal tools. The other company engineers struggled to solve the problem, and Elon Musk was "furious", the report showed further.

This platform is so brittle (sigh). Will be fixed shortly. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2023



