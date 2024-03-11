URBAN Enters Home Theatre Category with Budget-Friendly Sound Bars

URBAN, a well-known home-grown technology brand, enters the Home audio category with the launch of its Harmonic series of Sound bars. Keeping in mind different segments, the brand launched Harmonic 2240 with Dolby Surround Sound and Harmonic 1120 with Deep Bass HD Sound. The Harmonic series offers impressive sound quality, sleek aesthetics, and advanced features.



Designed to enhance the audio experience, URBAN Harmonic 2240has a massive 240-watt output and advanced Dolby Audio Surround Sound Technology. It Features Quad speakers and highly effective wireless subwoofers that deliver an unparalleled audio experience and deep bass. The balanced sound and dedicated EQ modes are developed to provide a new dimension to movies, music, and gaming.

The URBAN Harmonic 1120, on the other hand, is built to cater to Indian sensibilities. It comes with a powerful subwoofer, deep bass, and dedicated EQ modes, making watching movies a treat.

Available at a starting price of Rs 9999, URBAN Harmonic Series is now accessible through leading e-commerce platforms, the official website, and offline retail channels.

This move is significant in expansion of URBAN's Personal Audio & Home Theatre offerings, aligning with the brand's dedication to innovation and accessibility in the consumer technology landscape.

Speaking about the launch, Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder of URBAN, said "As we introduce the Harmonic Sound bar Range, our vision is to redefine the audio landscape by delivering an unparalleled blend of superb sound quality, sleek design, and advanced features. Our approach is rooted in making these cutting-edge audio experiences accessible to all, ensuring that technology enhances, not limits, entertainment. Moving forward, URBAN will continue to innovate, prioritise customer needs, and forge strategic partnerships, solidifying our commitment to providing unmatched audio solutions in the Home Theatre Sound bars category.”

With a focus on versatility and performance, the Harmonic 2240 and Harmonic 1120 seamlessly integrate with Smart TVs and gaming consoles, enhancing every moment with crisp, clear sound. From high-fidelity audio playback to customizable EQ settings, these sound bars offer great flexibility to cater to individual audio preferences. URBAN Harmonics 2240 is available at an inaugural price of Rs 12,999, while the Harmonic 1120 is available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999.

Specifications and Features:

Immersive Sound: Experience pure audio bliss with a powerful 240-watt sound bar and subwoofer combo, featuring quad speakers for crystal-clear sound.

Dolby Audio Technology: The incorporation of Dolby Audio technology ensures that sound feels like it's all around, making every moment truly unforgettable.

Boombastic Bass: Feel the beat with Boombastic bass, designed to thump the heart and shake the room. Additionally, with a dedicated EQ mode, users can customize the bass to suit their mood.

Wireless Subwoofer with Remote Control: Say goodbye to cluttered cables! The wireless subwoofer connects to the sound bar, providing the freedom to place it anywhere in the room. With the included remote control, adjusting audio settings is as easy as pressing a button.

Versatile Connectivity: Whether preferring to stream music via Bluetooth 5.3, connect devices through the AUX port, or enjoy high-quality audio with Optical Fiber, HDMI Arc, or USB Drive, the Harmonic Sound Bars have users covered, ensuring a seamless and tailored audio experience.

Price and Availability

Available in two variants URBAN Harmonic Sound bar 2240 and URBAN Harmonic Sound bar 1120 seamlessly integrates into any home décor, adding a touch of sophistication to your entertainment setup. Harmonic 2240 comes with Dolby Audio Technology while URBAN 1120 comes with URBAN Signature tuned sound. Whether mounted on the wall or placed beneath your TV, its sleek design elevates the aesthetics of any room while delivering exceptional sound quality.

URBAN Harmonic is available at a starting price of Rs 9,999 through the company’s website, popular e-commerce platforms, and leading retail stores across India. For more information about Harmonic and other Urban products, visit https://gourban.in/