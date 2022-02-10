Valentine's Day 2022: Check out these Popular Dating Apps

Valentine's Day 2022 is right around the corner and it might be a good time to check out some popular dating apps like Bumble, OkCupid, and Zoosk. These apps also offer privacy and security features to provide a safe platform for finding compatible partners. Check out these dating apps before this Valentine's Day.

Bumble







Bumble is one of the most popular dating apps. In the Bumble app, you can safely find a BFF or find a date. The app allows female users to make the first move with the man they have matched to begin the conversation.



Hinge





Hinge is one of the fastest-growing dating apps in the US, UK, Australia and Canada, and is also available in India. It stands apart from the swipe-to-match culture of other dating apps as it is designed to be deleted once you have found your soulmate.



MeetMe







MeetMe finds nearby people who share similar interests and with whom you want to chat. You can make friends, form connections and even find partners for life.



OkCupid







OkCupid helps you find matches based on who you are and your likes and dislikes. You can create a profile by answering a few questions. You can find casual dates as well as long-term commitments. It is also suitable for the LGBTQ community.



Zoosk





Zoosk is another one of the best dating apps that cater to both straight and LGBTQ people to make a connection. It's fun, safe and easy to use. You will need to upgrade to the paid membership to chat with your interests.





