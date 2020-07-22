Voicemod, Popular Voice Changing App Makes Way to iPhone

Famous voice changing app Voicemod arrives on the iPhone today. Voicemod Clips is a new mobile application that will allow iPhone users, and Android users also very soon, to modify their voice for short videos and audio clips. The app is entirely free without annoying ads or freemium functions. You can choose from a range of facial and sound filters to create clips that can be shared easily on social media, messaging apps, and more.

Similar to the desktop application for PC, Voicemod Clips allows you to choose from a range of different voices that change your voice in real-time at the flip of a switch. There are 12 options to choose from daily, from a library of 60 in total. Effects are funny to change your voice for jokes with friends or to add a creative touch to that TikTok punch.

I've been testing the app for the past week, testing a variety of voices, including a "sword" that makes you sound like Darth Vader, another that strengthens your voice like a megaphone, and even an automatic T-Pain option melody. The clips can last up to 60 seconds and are saved as videos for easy sharing in a variety of other mobile applications.

Voicemod has partnered with T-Pain to create a unique voice based on the rapper's infamous use of auto-tune. "It's the only voice I've tested that needs headphones to use. This partnership with Voicemod has been a long time coming. I've been using their desktop version for a while now when I'm gaming, I was pretty excited when they reached out about doing something together. I hope people have as much fun with it as I do," says T-Pain.

Voicemod uses artificial intelligence and digital signal processing technologies for its synthetic voices. Recently the Spain based company, raised €7.1 million in investment to improve its speech conversion technologies. Earlier Voicemod has also experimented with mobile apps like Another Voice, Voice Swap, and Funny Calls. Initiation of the main Voicemod app on mobile is an essential part of the company's ambition to move beyond just the PC.

Voicemod Clips is free, rotating 12 voices daily hint that the company may introduce some paid tier, in the long run, to access all of the effects concurrently. Voicemod is free on PC also, with 7 voices rotate weekly. The Voicemod Pro version on PC unlocks all of the effects, custom voices, and more options for the soundboard.