WhatsApp for iPhone gets a translucent bar – Find details

The instant messaging platform WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has started rolling out a modified interface for iOS users. As reported by WaBetaInfo, the online website that tracks new and upcoming features on WhatsApp, iOS users can now see a translucent tab bar and navigation bar.

According to him, WhatsApp for iOS 23.13.80 is marked as a compatible update. Although the official App Store changelog does not mention any news about the interface, the report confirms that this is being widely rolled out to users in the stable version. To check whether the translucent bar feature is available, update the WhatsApp app on your iPhone from the app store. You may need to restart the app to activate the changes. You must open any app section to see if the translucent effect is available. The report further states that the redesigned interface may only be available to some users at a time. It may gradually release, and many users will receive it soon.

In other news, WhatsApp is getting a new redesigned sticker and GIF picker. According to the report, the latest feature introduces the ability to scroll the selector up, allowing users to access a larger grid of items conveniently. With the new update, the access buttons to the GIF, stickers and avatar sections have also been relocated. There are also redesigned tabs, ensuring clear navigation. Also, WhatsApp has improved the categorization of avatar packs and offers users a more extensive set of avatar stickers. With the extended selection view, users can experience an improved experience when searching for better GIFs and stickers, says the WaBetaInfo report.

The redesigned sticker and GIF picker is rolling out to everyone with the WhatsApp for iOS 23.13.78 update. You can download it from the Apple App Store.