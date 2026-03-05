WhatsApp May Launch ‘Plus’ Subscription With Themes, Custom Icons, and Expanded Chat Controls

WhatsApp could soon roll out a new optional subscription plan called WhatsApp Plus, aimed at users who want more control over how the app looks and functions. Early reports suggest the premium tier will introduce several customisation and convenience features, while keeping the platform’s core messaging services completely free.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature is currently under development for both Android and iOS devices. Although the subscription has not been officially launched, early beta findings indicate that the company is exploring a paid plan that enhances the user experience without restricting basic functionality.

Importantly, WhatsApp is expected to continue offering essential services — including text messaging, voice and video calls, media sharing, and privacy protections — at no cost to all users. The subscription would only add optional enhancements for those willing to pay a monthly fee.

At present, the company has not confirmed the price of the proposed plan or when it might be released. Features being tested may also evolve before the subscription becomes widely available.

Focus on personalisation and convenience

The reported WhatsApp Plus plan appears to focus primarily on giving users more flexibility to customise the app interface and manage conversations more efficiently.

One of the most notable upgrades could be an increase in the number of pinned chats. Currently, users can pin only three conversations at the top of their chat list. Under the new subscription plan, this limit may increase significantly, potentially allowing up to 20 chats to remain pinned for quick access.

In addition to chat management improvements, the subscription could bring several interface customisation tools. Subscribers may be able to choose from as many as 14 different WhatsApp app icons and modify the interface accent colour using a palette of 19 colour options. Changing these accent colours may also alter the appearance of tabs, filters, and action buttons across the app.

Exclusive features for subscribers

Reports also suggest that WhatsApp is exploring additional features that would be available only to subscribers.

These may include exclusive sticker packs designed specifically for paid users, custom ringtones for WhatsApp calls, and more interactive message reactions or conversation effects. Over time, the company may expand the list of features based on user feedback and demand.

Despite these premium additions, the subscription is expected to remain optional. Users who choose not to subscribe would still have full access to the standard messaging experience.

Waitlist testing spotted in beta version

Although WhatsApp Plus has not been officially announced, testing for the feature may already be underway. According to reports, a notification waitlist has been spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.9.6.

Some beta users reportedly see a banner inside the app’s settings page or sticker keyboard inviting them to join a waitlist for updates about the subscription. Those who sign up will receive a notification when the premium service becomes available.

Joining the waitlist does not automatically enroll users in the paid plan once it launches.

For now, the waitlist feature is limited to a small group of beta testers in select regions. However, the report indicates that WhatsApp may gradually extend access to more users in the coming weeks as development progresses.