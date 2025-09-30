WhatsApp Rolls Out AI Features as India Embraces Arattai Messaging App

Meta-owned WhatsApp is adding a fresh wave of features to enhance user experience, just as India’s homegrown messaging app, Arattai, records a surge in downloads. The latest updates aim to make chats more creative and engaging while introducing fun ways to interact with friends and family.

One of the standout additions is the ability to generate custom chat themes using Meta AI. Chat themes, initially launched earlier this year to allow personalisation of the app’s interface, can now be created simply by providing a text prompt. Users can watch as AI transforms their prompt into a theme tailored to their chat, offering a creative twist to everyday messaging.

In addition to chat themes, WhatsApp now supports AI-powered backgrounds for video calls. Users can also add these dynamic backgrounds while capturing photos or videos directly within a chat, providing an interactive and playful way to connect. Another interesting feature is the ability to share live photos. First introduced by Apple with the iPhone 6s in 2015, live photos—or motion photos—capture short video sequences along with images, creating more immersive moments. Android users now get this functionality as well.

WhatsApp has also enhanced utility features. Android users can now scan documents directly through the app, a functionality already available on iPhones. Additionally, searching for group chats has been made easier—users can simply type the name of any contact within a group to find it quickly.

Meanwhile, Arattai, developed by Indian tech company Zoho, is gaining traction as a potential alternative to WhatsApp. The app has seen a meteoric rise in popularity, recently reaching the number one spot on the Apple App Store. Government officials, including Union Education Minister Dharmendra Prasad, have publicly endorsed the platform, further boosting its visibility.

Arattai offers several unique features. Its dedicated meeting section functions similarly to Google Meet, allowing users to organize calls and meetings seamlessly. The app also introduces a ‘Till I reach’ location-sharing feature, which automatically stops sharing once a user reaches their intended destination, making live location tracking more convenient.

Despite its growing popularity, Arattai faces hurdles before it can seriously challenge WhatsApp. Currently, messages on Arattai are not end-to-end encrypted, raising privacy concerns for users. Zoho has promised to implement end-to-end encryption in the near future, which could strengthen trust and adoption.

While WhatsApp remains the dominant messaging platform in India, the rise of Arattai highlights the increasing interest in locally developed alternatives. Both platforms are now competing not just on features but also on user trust, security, and innovative experiences.