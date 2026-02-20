WhatsApp Rolls Out Group Message History Sharing for New Members

WhatsApp is gradually introducing a new feature that makes adding members to group chats far more seamless. The platform now allows users to share recent message history with newly added participants, helping them quickly catch up on ongoing conversations without confusion.

Group chats have become central to communication for families, workplaces, and communities. Recognizing this, WhatsApp has rolled out a feature many users had been asking for — the ability to share previous chat messages when adding someone new to a group. Instead of starting from scratch, new members can now view selected recent conversations and stay informed from the beginning.

How the Feature Works

When a new participant is added to a group, WhatsApp now displays a prompt allowing members to share recent chat history. Users can choose to send the last 25, 50, 75, or up to 100 messages — referred to as chat “bubbles.” Notably, the limit is based on the number of messages, not the number of days.

Once the selected messages are shared, the new member receives them along with a visible label indicating that message history has been provided, including the exact date and time. This ensures transparency and clarity.

Importantly, the option to send chat history is not restricted to administrators alone. Both group admins and regular members who add a new participant can choose to share past messages.

“For transparency, when message history is sent, everyone in the group is notified, with clear timestamps and sender information, and message history is visually distinct from regular messages."

This means all members will know when chat history has been shared, and the forwarded messages will appear differently from ongoing conversations to avoid confusion.

Privacy and Security Remain Intact

WhatsApp has confirmed that the shared chat history continues to be protected under its end-to-end encryption framework. Even when older messages are transmitted to a new member, encryption safeguards remain unchanged.

The company is rolling out the feature in phases, so users may receive access gradually through upcoming updates.

What’s Next: Video Calling on Web

Alongside this update, WhatsApp appears to be moving closer to another long-awaited addition — video calling on its web platform. The feature has reportedly been spotted in the beta version of WhatsApp Web, which runs on browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox.

Currently, users rely on the dedicated desktop apps for Windows and macOS to make video and voice calls. If testing progresses successfully, browser-based video calling could soon become available, offering greater flexibility without requiring a separate application.

While WhatsApp has hinted at web-based calling before, recent developments suggest the feature may finally be nearing release.

With these updates, WhatsApp continues refining group communication and expanding cross-platform capabilities, aiming to make conversations smoother and more accessible for its global user base.