WhatsApp to add a Chatbot Button for Talks with Meta AI

Most technology platforms quickly integrated similar tools after the success of ChatGPT, Google Bard, and Copilot (formerly Bing AI). Discord acquired Clyde AI (soon to be shut down), Snapchat introduced My AI, and China's Baidu launched its Ernie chatbot. Now it's WhatsApp's turn. The instant messaging platform will also reportedly receive an AI chatbot soon, and the latest beta version of the app features a dedicated button to launch it quickly.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, "A new button is located in the Chats tab above the icon to start new chats. With this button, it's possible to quickly open the AI-powered chats, making the process faster and even more convenient for users." WhatsApp parent company Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg first announced the AI chatbot, which Meta AI powers, in September. He revealed that the company is experimenting with AI-powered chatbots for a select group within the US.

WhatsApp adds a button for AI chatbot

The AI chatbot was introduced in the September WhatsApp beta but was hidden in the contact list, making it difficult to find and start conversations. To make the process faster and more intuitive, WhatsApp Android beta 2.23.24.26 has added a small button on the home screen to launch the chatbot quickly.

The button is just above the "New Chat" button in the lower right corner. It is a white square button with a multicoloured ring. Tapping it opens the Meta AI chatbot. Please note that AI chatbots are an experimental feature and, as such, have only been implemented in a limited capacity. Just because it is available in the beta version of WhatsApp does not mean the feature will also be present when the same version is released for global launch. It is also not possible to reveal at this time when exactly this feature will be available for a broader release.