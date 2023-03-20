WhatsApp Update: Community feature update for Android and iOS users

WhatsApp is rolling out new updates to its community feature. To improve and simplify the user interface, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is changing the "ad group" interface and renaming it for its Android and iOS users.

According to a report from Wabetainfo, a website that tracks all WhatsApp developments and updates, the platform has changed the name of the ad group in the community feature to "Home" for the Android version and "Updates" for the Android version. iOS users. The new update is currently available to some beta testers and can be accessed by all users after installing the latest app updates from the Play Store or the TestFlight app.

Reports show that the recent update may follow the fact that the ad group is usually a read-only conversation where only the community admins can share messages. This does not fit the definition of a group, and to improve the UI and make it simpler, WhatsApp is changing the look of the communities section.

WhatsApp is also relocating the community icon to the chat header from the bottom bar. The new update also offers some bug fixes, and all the updates are to be released for everyone in the next few days.



Reports suggest that WhatsApp is reportedly working on some new features to offer more control and privacy over groups. In other news, WhatsApp will allow group admins to control who can join the group using the group link. Therefore, every time a new participant joins the group, their request to join will be sent to the group administrators. Once the request is approved, only they will be able to join the group.

Furthermore, WhatsApp will also display the username instead of the count of group participants in the chat tab. The instant messaging platform has replaced the number with the username in the group. Soon users can see the same thing in the group chat tab. This means that whenever someone receives a message from a contact not saved in a group, they'll see the participant's username instead of her phone number. This will help other participants to see who shared the message without saving every number.