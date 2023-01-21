Work from home to process brutal news of layoffs: Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has asked the employee to work from home to process the brutal news of the layoffs. Pichai informed employees via email on Friday that the company will reduce the workforce by 12,000 positions. Employees in the US have already been informed of the layoffs, and the process will take longer in other countries due to local news and practices. The Google CEO also thanked the affected employees for their services.



Processing news of layoffs is not easy. Even if you are not affected, reports of other people losing their jobs can still affect your mental health. Pichai, in his email, asked the employees to take good care of themselves. "Please take good care of yourselves as you absorb this difficult news," Pichai said. "As part of that, if you are just starting your work day, please feel free to work from home today."The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here," he wrote.

Google is offering severance packages to affected employees. Pichai announced that affected employees would be paid for the full notice period of a minimum of 60 days. The company also announced that it is offering a severance package starting at 16 weeks' salary plus two weeks for each additional year at Google and accelerates at least 16 weeks of the GSU acquisition. Additionally, 2022 bonuses and remaining vacation time will also be awarded to employees. Google has also promised 6 months of medical care, job placement services, and immigration support for those affected.

Sundar Pichai, in his email, said he would hold a town hall session with employees to discuss how the company will move forward after parting ways with 12,000 employees. The town hall will be organized on Monday. On a related note, Google also plans to invest heavily in AI products, as it currently feels threatened by the presence of ChatGPT, an AI chatbot built by OpenAI. The chatbot has the potential to replace Google due to its intuitive design and cutting-edge technology.



