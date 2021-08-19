World Photography Day 2021: Fujifilm India Instax Mini 40 Creating Memories

Get your hands on Latest Features like Automatic Exposure, Selfie Mode & more India, Fujifilm India Private Limited, a pioneer in imaging technologies announced the 'Instax Mini 40' (mini 40), which supports the mini-format film. It will join the lineup of the 'Instax' series of instant cameras that allow users to enjoy on-the-spot photo printing.

The mini 40 envelopes a classical camera design that is least affected by trends. The new entry model of the Instax Series has a presence that can be blended easily with a variety of fashion styles and shooting situations. The 'CONTACT SHEET' mini-format Instax film is releasing on the same day, featuring text in orange that will add a classical touch to a black frame, in a style that complements mini 40. The design simulates a 'contact sheet,' a bromide sheet printed with photos taken in films to check individual images.

During the launch, Mr Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India said, "With Instax Mini 40, we are expanding our Instax range of products with an aim to cushion the growing photography culture through instant images across the world. We have packed our new mini 40 with features that enhance the user photography experience with Automatic Exposure, which delivers premium quality bright instant photo prints, and Selfie Mode for a quick selfie wherever you go. We want people to grab their Instax Mini 40 and showcase not only their creative expressions but also preserve memories that last forever, Ergo, we will never stop creating memories through our innovative and stylish range of Instax products."

Mr Kunal Girotra, Head Marketing and Sales, Instax by Fujifilm India added, "The ability to capture this instance in a frame is what Instax stands for. Our range of instant cameras and printers are one of a kind and unique, allowing the users to express themselves while having fun and being creative all at once, anywhere, anytime. It continues to be a hit amongst the younger generation, and Instax mini 40 has been developed keeping Generation Z at the heart of the product while trying to attract millennials with

our nostalgia quotient. In line with our motto of 'Don't Just Take, give', we are committed to offer our consumers the best of experiences and will continue to enhance the world of the instant photo system for on-the-spot photo printing in India."

The mini 40 features the popular 'Automatic Exposure' function, originally introduced to the Instax mini 11, released in May 2020. The camera automatically optimizes the shutter speed, flash output and other settings according to a shooting condition, making it easy to take the perfect photo in bright outdoors on a sunny day or dark indoors alike. Users can also activate the 'Selfie mode' for taking selfies and close-up shots with ease by pulling out the front edge of the camera's lens after powering it

on. The mini 40 is an instant camera with a simple and classical design that has a presence. The surface has a premium texture that sits comfortably in the hand, while the black-based body combines silver frames as a design feature. The attention to detail has perfected the sophisticated design.