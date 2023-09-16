X introduces verification based on government ID for paid users

Elon Musk-run X Corp has introduced government-ID-based verification checks for X premium users, as it aims to curb impersonation on its platform and doll out more benefits to them like “prioritised support”.

ID Verification is currently available in numerous countries and will soon be extended to include more, such as the European Union, European Economic Area (EEA), and the UK, according to the company.

The platform has collaborated with Israel-based company Au10tix for identity verification.

“X currently focuses on account authentication to prevent impersonation, and may explore additional measures, such as ensuring users have access to age-appropriate content and protecting against spam and malicious accounts, to maintain the integrity of the platform and safeguard healthy conversations,” according to X website.

Users who choose to participate in this ID verification may receive additional benefits associated with the specific X feature in the future, like receiving a visibly labeled ID verification in the pop-up that appears when clicking on your blue check mark.

They will also be benefitted from “increased trust from other users who will see your ID verification label when they hover over your blue check mark”.

Such users will also receive prioritised support from X Services.

More benefits in the future will speed up the process of obtaining a blue check mark through a simplified review process and “greater flexibility in making frequent changes to your profile photo, display name, or username (@handle)”

This option is currently only available to individual users and not businesses or organisations, according to X.

The company recently unveiled a feature for paid users to hide their checkmarks from their profiles.