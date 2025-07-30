X Rolls Out WhatsApp-Inspired Features to Enhance DM Experience

X, previously known as Twitter, is stepping up its direct messaging (DM) game by introducing a set of new features that closely mirror those found on WhatsApp. The platform’s latest update is clearly aimed at making DMs more interactive, personal, and engaging—transforming the once-simple inbox into a richer communication space.

Among the most talked-about additions is the typing indicator. Much like WhatsApp, X now shows users when the other person is actively typing a message. This subtle but powerful feature brings a sense of immediacy and real-time flow to conversations. As the platform increasingly serves as a multi-purpose social app, this indicator helps bridge the delay gap and offers better context during chats. "You know when to expect a reply instead of wondering if someone is still around," the update explains. It’s a feature many felt was overdue, and its arrival is widely welcomed.

Another new feature is emoji reactions, which lets users quickly respond to messages using a single emoji—be it a thumbs up, heart, or laugh. Similar to features on WhatsApp, Instagram, and iMessage, this tool makes conversations more expressive and time-efficient. It’s perfect for moments where a full reply isn’t necessary but you still want to engage. "It saves time and makes replies feel more casual and expressive," the company notes.

Mentions have also been added, enabling users to tag others in a conversation using the “@” symbol. This is especially useful in group chats, where messages can easily get buried. The mention feature ensures that the tagged person receives a notification, helping to maintain the flow and focus of discussions without cluttering the chat with multiple follow-up messages.

In addition to these core features, X has introduced a handful of quality-of-life improvements. A new message divider makes conversations more organized and visually appealing. The chat search function is another welcome tool, allowing users to find specific messages or threads with ease—a key utility that puts the platform more in line with other mature messaging apps.

Moreover, the app now offers enhanced control over message privacy. Users can fine-tune who’s allowed to send them DMs, and unlike before, they can block messages from a user without fully blocking them on the platform. This gives users more flexibility in managing their interactions without completely cutting someone off.

While X has historically been recognized for its microblogging and public conversation features, these updates signal a clear intent to compete more directly in the private messaging space. By adopting familiar tools that users already love on WhatsApp and similar apps, X is positioning itself as a more versatile communication hub.

All these new features are live and can be accessed by updating the app via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Whether you're a casual user or an active group chat participant, these changes are designed to make your conversations on X smoother, faster, and more intuitive.