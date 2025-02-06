Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Imminent in China: What to Expect

Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of its highly anticipated flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, with a debut expected by the end of February 2025. While an official launch date remains unannounced, the Chinese tech giant has already initiated pre-reservations for the device in China. The global release, however, could take a few more months.

After months of teasers highlighting the device’s potential, leaks are beginning to surface, giving a glimpse into the expected features and specifications of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. As the launch draws nearer, the excitement continues to build, with expectations centered on performance upgrades and advanced camera features.

What to Expect from the Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Several reports, including one from GizmoChina, suggest that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will feature top-tier specifications. A recent appearance on the Geekbench AI benchmark revealed that the device could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with 16GB of RAM.

The benchmark results indicate impressive performance, with the smartphone achieving 635 points in single-precision, 630 points in half-precision, and 1,455 points in quantized testing.

Storage options are also expected to be robust, with rumors pointing to up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is anticipated to showcase a 2K quad-curved display, providing a visually immersive experience. As a camera-centric model, it is set to include an array of powerful lenses.

The main camera will likely feature a 50MP sensor from Sony (LYT-900), complemented by a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with 4.3x optical zoom powered by a Samsung HP9 sensor. Additionally, a 50MP Sony IMX858 sensor and a telephoto macro lens are expected to round out the device’s impressive camera setup.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra will likely come equipped with a substantial 6000mAh battery, supporting both 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. This combination promises efficient power management for extended usage throughout the day.

Furthermore, the smartphone is expected to run on Xiaomi’s Hyper OS, based on Android 15, bringing an enhanced user interface and functionality.