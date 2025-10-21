Xiaomi Set to Launch Redmi K90 Pro Max on October 23: Its Most Powerful Redmi Yet

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is gearing up for a major launch this month, as the company officially confirmed that its most powerful smartphone yet—the Redmi K90 Pro Max—will debut on October 23 in China. Touted as a milestone device in Redmi’s lineup, the K90 Pro Max combines flagship-grade hardware, next-generation display technology, and a massive battery, promising a premium experience at a competitive price.

A Powerhouse with Record-Breaking Battery

One of the biggest talking points of the Redmi K90 Pro Max is its massive 7,560mAh battery, the largest ever fitted in a Redmi smartphone. The device supports 100W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 22.5W reverse wired charging, offering users exceptional flexibility for on-the-go power. Xiaomi also confirmed compatibility with 100W PPS chargers, making this device one of the most charging-friendly phones in its category.

Cutting-Edge Performance

Under the hood, the Redmi K90 Pro Max is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, making it one of the first smartphones to ship with this flagship processor. To complement its high-performance SoC, the phone includes Xiaomi’s new AI Independent Display Chip D2, designed to optimize power management and visual quality dynamically.

To maintain top performance, Xiaomi has integrated its largest vapour chamber cooling system yet, ensuring sustained performance during intensive gaming and multitasking sessions. Together, these enhancements aim to deliver a seamless experience for both gamers and heavy users.

Immersive Display with Eye Comfort

The K90 Pro Max flaunts a 6.9-inch OLED display featuring a full RGB sub-pixel arrangement for richer colors and better clarity. The screen supports DC dimming at all brightness levels, includes a circular polariser, and can dim as low as 1 nit—ideal for reducing eye strain during nighttime use. These refinements demonstrate Xiaomi’s focus on user comfort and visual quality.

Next-Level Camera System

For photography enthusiasts, the Redmi K90 Pro Max steps into new territory. It features a 1/1.31-inch main sensor, reportedly the same powerful unit used in the Xiaomi 17 series, paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The highlight, however, is the introduction of a periscope telephoto lens—a first for Redmi—capable of 5x optical zoom and 10x “lossless” zoom.

The camera module design resembles that of the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, but instead of a secondary display within the module, Xiaomi has equipped the phone with a Bose-tuned loudspeaker, emphasizing premium sound quality.

Design and Variants

Official teasers reveal two color options so far—a white and gold rear finish and a denim blue variant—each carrying Redmi’s distinct design identity. The K90 Pro Max will launch alongside the standard Redmi K90 and the Redmi Watch 6 at the upcoming event.

Global Prospects

While the K90 Pro Max is launching in China first, reports suggest that it might arrive globally under Xiaomi’s Poco sub-brand. As of now, an India launch appears unlikely, though the company may revisit those plans later.

With its blend of power, battery efficiency, and innovation, the Redmi K90 Pro Max stands poised to redefine performance standards in the mid-premium smartphone segment.