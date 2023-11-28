YouTube offers Playables to its premium subscribers; How to access

YouTube seems to be doing everything it can to keep its paid users entertained and attract more subscribers to its Premium service. Following the introduction of ad-free streaming, the Google-owned platform now offers mini-games to its Premium users. YouTube Playables, an exciting new feature on the platform, brings gaming to the video streaming experience.



Google first introduced the Playable feature on YouTube in September. Since then, the feature has been in an experimental phase. However, it is now available for YouTube Premium users. This new feature gives Premium users access to a pool of online games that can be played directly in the mobile or desktop app. With no additional downloads or installations required, Premium users can enjoy 37 mini-games seamlessly integrated into the YouTube experience.

YouTube is reportedly notifying its users about the new Playable feature. According to a report by Droid Life, many YouTube Premium users received a notification about Playables last week. Once signed up, users gain access to a collection of mini-games that can be played within the platform. The report notes that the games available through Playables are not overly complex or niche and include popular titles such as Angry Birds Showdown, Brain Out, Daily Solitaire, The Daily Crossword, and a variety of arcade games.

However, the availability of these games may be limited. The YouTube Premium notification indicates that the games will be accessible until March 28, 2024. In the meantime, Premium members can access the full collection of games in the "Playable" section within the Explore tab.

YouTube Playables -How to access

The launch of YouTube Playables has begun, and many users have already received access. For YouTube Premium subscribers, the process of accessing Playables is simple and straightforward.

Open the YouTube app and go to the profile section.

Find the “Your Premium Benefits” section and tap on it.

Choose "Try experimental new features."

By completing these steps, you will be able to access the new games section, including YouTube streamables, within the YouTube app.