10 members of family tested positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad

As many as 10 members of a family tested positive for coronavirus in Old Malakpet. At first, the elderly woman in the family contracted with virus from a Markaz returnee and later it spread to remaining members of the family.

Alerted by the incident, the health care officials conducted a survey of 700 families in the area. 11 medical teams have been deployed to conduct the survey. The officials visited about 750 families and enquired about their health condition.

Meanwhile, the area has been declared as a containment cluster after 10 members contracted with the coronavirus. The officials set up barricades between Malakpet railway station and Old Malakpet.

On the other hand, 45 people from Wahed Nagar who returned from foreign countries were sent to quarantine. The officials also declared it as a containment cluster and sent another 54 people residing in a mosque to Gandhi Hospital for tests.

Two nodal officers were deployed to supply essential products to the areas that declared as containment clusters. The officers include assistant municipal commissioner Khadir at GHMC circle -6 of Malakpet and AE Shaik Jameel from the engineering department.